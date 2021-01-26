Violent clashes erupted in different parts of the national capital during the tractor rally on Tuesday. With Punjab Chief Minister urging farmers to leave the Delhi and return to the border, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief pinned the blame on government and said the centre failed to keep the law and order situation in control. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

"Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh held protest in a disciplined manner but govt didn't take them seriously. As restraint ended, the tractor march was taken out. Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed," NCP chief said.

"The way the agitation handled today is regrettable. We all sitting in Opposition support the farmers' cause and I appeal — now you (farmers) should go back to your respective villages peacefully and should not give any opportunity to the govt to blame you," he added.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on the other hand, briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Delhi where the farmers’ tractor rally against the agri laws turned violent, officials said.

The meeting came after a large number of farmers with their tractors broke police barricades and entered central Delhi areas, including Red Fort and ITO.

The home secretary met the home minister and apprised him about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official said.

A few other officials were also present at the meeting.

The Union Home Ministry has already ordered a temporary suspension of the internet in parts of Delhi.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.