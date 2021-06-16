New Delhi: There is a constant debate going on regarding when an individual should take the second dose of the Serum Institute-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield. The government has doubled the dosage gap between the first and second shot of Covishield, even as a scientific group part of the research team says they did not agree, three members told Reuters. The increase in gap comes at a time when the country is falling short of vaccine supplies amid still rising coronavirus infections. Also Read - Acidity or Bloating? Do NOT Ignore These Stomach Signals

The current gap between first dose and second dose of Covishield vaccine as decided on May 13 is 12-16 weeks, after the government revised it from the previously decided gap of 6-8 weeks.

The Union Health Ministry in its statement on May 13 said that NTAGI has decided to enhance the interval between two Covishield doses "based on scientific evidence and taken in a transparent manner". NTAGI Chair Dr N K Arora, in a tweet by the health ministry, said that there was "no dissenting voice among the NTAGI members".

Meanwhile, scientists told Reuters that they had agreed to increase the gap only to 8-12 weeks, as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as they had “no information” on the vaccine’s effectiveness after 12 to 16 weeks.

“Eight to 12 weeks is something we all accepted, 12 to 16 weeks is something the government has come out with,” he added. “This may be alright, may not be. We have no information on that,” said M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, about NTAGI’s backing of increasing the dosage interval.

The same was gathered by Reuters from his NTAGI colleague Mathew Varghese, who said the group’s recommendation was only for 8-12 weeks. Another scientist and member of the seven-strong COVID working group, J.P. Muliyil told Reuters that there had been discussions on increasing the interval but that NTAGI had not recommended 12-16 weeks.

However, the health ministry refuted these claims in a press conference on May 15 and said that the change in dosage interval was not because of shortage but it was a “scientific decision”.