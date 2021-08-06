New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Heads of Indian Missions abroad along with stakeholders of the trade and commerce sector of the country via video conferencing and said the Central government is now focusing on several issues in the manufacturing and export sector, including policy decisions and infrastructure. He also added that the COVID vaccination drive is underway and the industries helped to revive the growth and COVID situation.Also Read - Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Renamed After Major Dhyan Chand; Congress Calls it 'Unfortunate'

“The Centre is focusing on several issues in the manufacturing and export sector, including policy decisions & infrastructure. The COVID vaccination drive is underway. Our industries helped us to revive the growth and COVID situation. It is good time to set aim in exports,” PM Modi said. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Hails Wrestler Ravi Dahiya For Winning Silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The PMO earlier in the day said that the event will mark a clarion call by the PM for ‘Local Goes Global – Make in India for the World’. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi speaks to Skipper Manpreet Singh, Coach Graham Reid After Olympic Hockey Bronze; Applauds Hard Work

PM Modi said states play an important role in the export sector. “We’re promoting healthy competition between States to create export hubs. We can create a group of Indian diaspora and they can promote the local goods in the global market. We need to search new destination for exports,” PM Modi said.

He also added that the domestic mobile phone manufacturing has brought down imports from $8 bn to $2 bn, boosted exports from $0.3 bn to $3 bn.

“Emergency credit line guarantee scheme, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will help industry, boost domestic manufacturing,” PM Modi said. He further added that the country will have to create global champions in every sector.

“Virtual interactions have created new dimensions, we should use it to promote exports. Exporters should strengthen partnerships with farmers, other sectors. And think of promoting our organic goods. We need to work more on value-added goods. Govt will support you.” PM Modi said.

The PMO had earlier said that the purpose of the interaction is to provide a focused thrust to leverage and expand India’s export and its share in global trade.