New Delhi: An all-party meet was held at the Parliament on Sunday ahead of the first its first session of 17th Lok Sabha on Monday. (An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of parliament to ensure its smooth function.)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Derek O’ Brien of the Trinamool Congress and leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot were among others who attended the meeting.

The Budget session begins on Monday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to have sought the cooperation of all parties. The Prime Minister will look to get all parties on board to get crucial bills passed in Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, the NDA has 353 members out of the 545 seats, but only 102 members in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi: Prime Minister has called a meeting of Presidents of all political parties represented in Parliament on 19th June.He would like to discuss important issues including One Nation, One Election & 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/7Q1hpzxv67 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019

The government is likely to table bills like Triple Talaq, Motor Vehicles Amendment, Citizens Amendment Bill and Bill for Labour reforms among others.

The Opposition, however, is reported to not give in to the demands of the BJP and preparing to give a tough fight on contentious issues like triple talaq.

Recently, BJP ally Janata Dal (United) reiterated its previous stand on Uniform Civil Code. “Ours is a nation based on a delicate balance in respect of laws and governing principles for different religions and ethnic groups. We must not impose any view without obtaining substantive consultations,” its spokesperson K C Tyagi said in a statement.

Party sources said the proposed legislation is at the centre of their stand on Uniform Civil Code as the BJP has often projected its strong push for criminalising instant divorce among Muslims as a step toward uniform civil laws among people of different faiths.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is also still reeling under the 2019 Lok Sabha election drubbing and the turbulent tide the Congress party finds itself in. The Congress managed to only marginally improve its 2014 tally of 44 by 52 this time. With this number, the party is even unable to touch the minimum seats mark to bag the leader of opposition position.