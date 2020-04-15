New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases have crossed 11,000-mark with 377 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the government has identified hotspot districts in the country to contain the spread of the virus. Also Read - Coronavirus Reactivates? 116 People In South Korea Who Recovered From COVID-19 Test Positive Again

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health said that districts of the country will be classified into 3 categories such as hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts and green zone districts. Also Read - Rita Wilson Opens up About Extreme Coronavirus Chloroquine Side Effects

He also said that the Cabinet secretary had held a video conference with all Chief Secretaries, DGPs, Health Secretaries, Collectors, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and CMOs where hotspots was discussed and orientation on field level implementation of containment strategy was given.

He also added that door-to-door surveys are being conducted in these hotspots across the country., adding states have been issued guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that a total of 602 hospitals in the country have been earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 facilities with a capacity of 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Agarwal had said as per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, 76,498 confirmed cases and 5,702 deaths were reported across the world on Monday.

“It is due to our collective efforts that in a largely populated country like India, we had only 1,211 positive cases and 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours,” he said, adding, “Our effort has been to act in a preemptive manner. We started screening 12-13 days before COVID-19 was declared as a public health emergency. Our advance action has been a major contributory factor in how we have been able to manage.”