New Delhi: Following a crucial meeting between the Congress and the NCP, Shiv Sena leader and strategist Sanjay Raut reassured that the prolonged speculation over Maharashtra government formation will end within the next two to five days with the three parties sealing the deal.

“When three parties form a government then the process is long. This process has started today. In the coming 2-5 days, when the process is completed, a government will be formed in Maharashtra,” Raut said after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

However, Raut also asserted that whenever the government is formed, the Chief Minister will be from the Shiv Sena. “Shiv Sena ka mukhyamantri banna chahiye yeh Maharashtra ki janta ki ichha hai. Yeh rajya ki bhavna hai ki Uddhav Thackeray Ji netritv karen (It is the wish of the people of Maharashtra that the Chief Minister should be from Shiv Sena. The state feels the need for Uddhav Thackeray to govern the people),” he said.

Shortly after the Congress-NCP meet, Raut met Sharad Pawar to discuss the triangular coalition. At the same time, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also briefed the press saying that the uncertainty over Maharashtra government will end very soon.

“We had a long discussion. It was a positive discussion. The discussion is still on. Today or tomorrow, the discussion will be on again. We believe that soon Maharashtra will have a stable government and the uncertainty will end,” Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said.

Prior to the meeting, senior Congress leaders met their party leaders from Maharashtra as the deadlock over the government formation in the state continues.

Meanwhile, Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, earlier today, for 45 minutes and discussed the issue of Maharashtra farmers. His meeting with the PM comes just two days after the Prime Minister praised the NCP for its conduct in the Rajya Sabha.