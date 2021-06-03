New Delhi: The government is in talks with major American vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna for resourcing COVID-19 vaccine, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. Also Read - Serum Institute of India Seeks DCGI's Approval to Manufacture Covid Vaccine Sputnik V

The government is also in talks with the companies for locally manufacturing their COVID-19 vaccines in India, the MEA said. Also Read - Biological-E Gets Deal With Centre To Make 30 Crore Doses of Second Made-in-India COVID Vaccine

“We are in touch with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India,” he said. Also Read - Officers Sitting on Untapped Vaccine Manufacturing Potential Need to be Charged With Manslaughter: HC

The MEA added, “We have also helped to expedite the introduction of the Sputnik-V vaccine.”

Speaking at WHO’s ‘South-East Asia Regional Health Partners’ Forum on COVID-19, Bagchi said, “We will participate in creating global scale capacities needed to deal with pandemic scale challenges; global conversations are underway with the G7, the G20, QUAD, BRICS, UN & WHO itself.”