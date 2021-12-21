New Delhi: Amid uproar from the opposition, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Tuesday introduced the “Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021” in Lok Sabha, which seeks to increase the age of marriage for women to 21 years across all religions. While introducing the bill, the Minister said that the bill will amend the provisions of the Indian Christian Marriage Act 1872, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act 1936, Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act 1937, Special Marriage Act 1954, Hindu Marriage Act 1955, Foreign Marriage Act 1969 in relation to the age of parties to the marriage.Also Read - Smriti Irani, Sameera Reddy to Khushbu Sundar: Incredible Weight Loss Transformations of 2021

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the matter was included only in the supplementary list and that the Government has hastily introduced the bill without proper consultation. He demanded that the Bill be referred to Standing Committee.