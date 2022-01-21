New Delhi: In a move to combat fake news, the government of India has issued a directive to block a total of 35 based YouTube channels, two websites, along with several social media handles spreading anti-India news, informed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday. Addressing media, Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), I-B Ministry informed that all the accounts are based in Pakistan.Also Read - Fake News Busted: No Deal Between Zee Media And Adani Group, Tweet Circulating About Pact Baseless

“Yesterday on January 30, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the Ministry received, we have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram Accounts, two websites and a Facebook account,” said Sahay, adding that the common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they “operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content” Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Pranked by Fake Snake While Shopping, His Reaction is Too Funny | Watch

The common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news & other content: Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pic.twitter.com/AQMJkVk2CM — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

