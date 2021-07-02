New Delhi: As states head towards unlocking, the government today sounded a word of caution saying that the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is not yet over. The government also emphasised that people should not lower their guard just yet and follow COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Also Read - Centre Rushes COVID-19 Control Teams to 6 States Witnessing High Corona Cases

The Centre further urged states to implement graded restrictions and relaxation measures. It also issued guidelines termed as ‘Guiding Principles for Identification of districts which require the highest level of Restrictions’ that state:

CHECK COMPLETE GUIDELINES HERE (SOURCE: NEWS18)

Identify districts with high weekly case positivity ( more than 10%). Analyze bed occupancy (oxygen and ICU beds) vis-a-vis the available health infrastructure (more than 60%). Intensive monitoring in districts with high weekly case positivity or high bed occupancy (Oxygen and ICU beds). Restrictions once imposed will remain in force for a minimum period of 14 days. Clearly defined relaxations/restrictions may be provided in areas of the district (not under containment) The states have been advised to appointing a senior officer as the Nodal Officer for these districts. Necessary action for containment and health infrastructure upgradation should be undertaken. Microanalysis based on clusters of cases at the district level must be done. Lastly, implement the Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate strategy and ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is being followed.

Seventy-one districts reported Covid case positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week from June 23 to 29, the government said, adding that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over.

On the ongoing vaccination drive, the government said India is vaccinating on an average 50 lakh individuals daily since June 21, which is equivalent to inoculating the entire population of Norway every day. Till date 34 crore people — the equivalent of the entire population of the US — have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the drive began on January 16, the government said. Nearly 80 per cent healthcare workers and 90 per cent frontline workers have been administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, it said.