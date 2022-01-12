New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the government has revised the discharge policy for Covid-19 patients after categorising the severity of the disease into mild and moderate. Addressing the media, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry informed that after a review meeting by PM over COVID situation, the ministry has revised their discharge policy with severity categorised into mild and moderate cases.Also Read - COVID Virus Starts Losing Ability To Infect Within 5 Minutes In Air: Study

To recall, the government had issued similar guidelines, the Centre said that patients with mild symptoms can get discharged after seven days of testing positive and having experienced no fever for three successive days.

"Mild case discharge after at least 7 days from testing positive & non-emergency for 3 successive days, no need for testing prior to discharge," the Health Ministry said. "Moderate case – if there is resolution of symptoms, patient maintains O2 saturation> 93% for 3 successive days (without O2)..such patient will be discharged," Government added.

On the other hand, if the patient’s symptoms do not resolve and they continue to need oxygen support, they will be discharged only after their O2 saturation sustains above the prescribed level for three consecutive days (without support) and their co-morbidities are stable (if they have any).

While addressing the media, Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said, “Omicron is not common cold, it’s our responsibility to slow it down. Let’s Mask Up and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It’s fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination critical pillar of our COVID response.”

Dr Paul also said that there should be a rational approach for medicine use. “We are concerned about the overuse & misuse of drugs. Don’t overuse, it will have aftermath. Have warm water, do gargles in home care,” he further added.

India COVID Tally:

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, 1,805 have have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645,Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350. The active cases comprise 2.65 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26. An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.