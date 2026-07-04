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Breaking News: Govt issues notice to Telegram over Pirated films, OTT content; seeks action report in 15 days

The Government on Saturday issued a notice to the messaging platform Telegram over widespread piracy.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 4, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Breaking News: Govt issues notice to Telegram over Pirated films, OTT content; seeks action report in 15 days
Govt issues notice to Telegram over Pirated films, OTT content; seeks action report in 15 days(Photo Credit: File)

The Government on Saturday issued a notice to the messaging platform Telegram over widespread piracy. According to ANI, citing sources, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has directed Telegram to take immediate measures against pirated films & OTT content and submit an Action Taken Report in 15 days. The move is aimed at protecting India’s creator economy, including the interests of the film industry, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers, and distributors.

Read more: WhatsApp username feature update: Is Modi government planning to send notice to Meta?

Over the past months, Telegram has come under the regulatory lens in India with rising concerns related to fraud, impersonation and circulation of sensitive content. The Indian government had imposed a week-long ban on Telegram and its associated web services until June 22, citing the platform’s failure to curb the circulation of leaked and fake National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination papers, misleading content and other fraudulent activities linked to the country’s medical entrance examination process.

The instant messaging platform, however, returned to service in India after the government ban expired.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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