Breaking News: Govt issues notice to Telegram over Pirated films, OTT content; seeks action report in 15 days

The Government on Saturday issued a notice to the messaging platform Telegram over widespread piracy.

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Govt issues notice to Telegram over Pirated films, OTT content; seeks action report in 15 days(Photo Credit: File)

The Government on Saturday issued a notice to the messaging platform Telegram over widespread piracy. According to ANI, citing sources, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has directed Telegram to take immediate measures against pirated films & OTT content and submit an Action Taken Report in 15 days. The move is aimed at protecting India’s creator economy, including the interests of the film industry, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers, and distributors.

Government issues notice to Telegram over widespread piracy. I&B Ministry directs Telegram to take immediate measures against pirated films & OTT content and submit Action Taken Report in 15 days. Govt action to protect India’s creator economy, film industry, broadcasters, OTT… pic.twitter.com/maGxdkSJBZ — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Over the past months, Telegram has come under the regulatory lens in India with rising concerns related to fraud, impersonation and circulation of sensitive content. The Indian government had imposed a week-long ban on Telegram and its associated web services until June 22, citing the platform’s failure to curb the circulation of leaked and fake National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination papers, misleading content and other fraudulent activities linked to the country’s medical entrance examination process.

The instant messaging platform, however, returned to service in India after the government ban expired.