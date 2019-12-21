New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has approved the naming of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. A government order was issued in this regard on Friday.

Notably, the cabinet ministers, including those from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, had on December 11 gave approval to name the project after the late Shiv Sena supremo, stated news agency PTI. With this approval from the cabinet ministers, Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde had also approved the renaming of the expressway after Bal Thackeray, added the report.

It must be noted that the Rs 46,000-crore expressway project was flagged off by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Maharashtra. It was flagged off when Devendra Fadnavis led the Maharashtra government in which Shiv Sena was an ally. Currently, the government in Maharashtra is run by three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Shiv Sena with the Congress and NCP as other main partners.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway is also known as Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is under-construction. expressway measures up to 701 km in length. The eight-lane corridor was constructed to connects the two key capital cities of Maharashtra namely Mumbai and Nagpur. It must be noted that Nagpur which is located in the eastern part of the state is Maharashtra’s second capital and the biggest city in the Vidarbha region.

The expressway is likely to cut down the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 15-16 hours to just 8 hours. The project requires the acquisition of 8,603 hectares of land. The expressway will run through 10 districts, 26 tehsils and 390 villages of Maharashtra.