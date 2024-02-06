Govt Launches Sale Of ‘Bharat Rice’ At Rs 29 Per Kg In 5Kg And 10Kg Packs

Bharat Rice is available at physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, and NCCF.

The launch of the retail sale of ‘Bharat’ Rice will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates. (Image: X/@PIB_India)

Bharat Rice Launched: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the sale of rice under the ‘Bharat’ brand and flagged off 100 mobile vans in New Delhi. While addressing the event, Goyal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sensitive to the needs of the people of the country. It is under his watch that the price of essential commodities is being kept in check.”

He said the Government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers as well as the people of the country.

The launch of the retail sale of ‘Bharat’ Rice will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates and will help in the continued moderation of prices of this important food item. This is the latest among a series of steps taken by the Government of India towards the welfare of consumers.

‘Bharat’ Rice will be available at all physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) from today and will be expanded to other retail outlets and e-commerce platforms. ‘Bharat’ brand rice will be sold in family-friendly 5 Kg and 10 Kg bags and will be sold at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 29 per kg.

Bharat Atta is already being sold by these 3 agencies at the rate of Rs. 27.50 per Kg in 5Kg and 10 Kg packs from their physical retail outlets, mobile vans as well as through some other retail networks and e-commerce platforms.

Similarly, Bharat Dal (chana dal) is also being sold by these 3 agencies at the rate of Rs. 60 per kg for 1kg pack and Rs. 55 per kg for 30 kg pack along with onions at the rate Rs. 25 per kg.

With the launch of the sale of ‘Bharat’ Rice, consumers can get rice, atta, dal as well as onions from these outlets at fair and affordable prices.

The export of wheat has already been banned to ensure sufficient domestic availability of this commodity while the export of non-basmati rice is also banned by the Government.

