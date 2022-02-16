New Delhi: The government at the Centre has reportedly mandated the use of helmets for kids riding pillion on two-wheelers across the nation. It has also directed helmet manufacturers to make helmets for kids as per their size as well. Also, an adjustable safety harness has to be worn by children for their safety. Under the new rule, any violation will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 and a three-month suspension of the driver’s licence.Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G To Realme 9 Pro: Smartphones That Have Launched And Will Launch This Week, Checkout List

The new rules have been proposed via an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and will cover children up to the age of four years. Any two-wheeler with kid on it will have to travel at a maximum 40-km per hour speed limit. The central government earlier proposed to mandate the use of a safety harness and helmet for children riding pillion on two-wheelers and issued a draft notification in October 2021 to ask citizens their opinion on the matter.