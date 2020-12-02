New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday directed Wikipedia to remove the link from their platform that has shown the wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry has issued the order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Also Read - Operation All-Out in Kashmir: Forces And Civil Society Need to Kill Terrorism's Psyche

Wikipedia is a multilingual open-collaborative online encyclopedia created and maintained by a community of volunteer editors using a wiki-based editing system.

This comes nearly a month after a major controversy erupted when Amazon's Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistant Alexa categorised Kashmir as a part of China's territory. When a user asked Alexa in Hindi, Kashmir is a part of which country, the AI-powered Alexa Echo replied, "Ya aapka sawal ka jawab ho sakta hai. Kashmir China mein sthit hai (This can be an answer to your question. Kashmir is located in China)."

Earlier in the month of October, Twitter India created a major blunder after it showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Peoples Republic of China in the timelines.The matter was raised Kanchan Gupta, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) after tweets showed J&K as a part of China.