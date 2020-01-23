New Delhi: At a time when the nation is going through severe employment crisis, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should bring out a ‘National Register of Unemployed Youth’ instead of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is triggering large-scale protests across the country.

Digvijaya Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is trying its best to involve the youth in activities such as religious processions instead of giving them jobs.

“Young people should ask Amit Shah and Modi to bring out a National Register of Unemployed Youth (NRUY) instead of NRC,” Digvijaya Singh was quoted as saying by OTI.

Many parts of Northeast, including Assam, were boiling with violent protests after Centre said that the NRC would be implemented across the country after it was implemented in Assam.

“Prepare a register of unemployment youth. We already have citizenship register. You took biometrics for Aadhaar card, you have voter cards, so why NRC is needed?” he asked.

He said that he has a piece of advice for unemployed youth of the country. “You can follow your religion. Nobody can stop you. But do not be misled by them (BJP),” he added.

He added that the ministers at the Centre are not providing employment to the youth but are leading on the path which is devoid of employment.