New Delhi: A day after the Bandra incident, where thousands of migrant workers gathered to go back home, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday termed the incident 'unfortunate' and said that such incidents should not recur in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Saying that some people gathered outside the station after somebody circulated the rumour that trains services will resume, Pawar said precautionary measures need to be taken to ensure that such confusing messages are checked.

"An unfortunate incident took place outside the Bandra station yesterday. Somebody spread the rumour that train services will resume and local people gathered there. Unfortunately, social distancing was not observed," Pawar said in a Facebook post.

He also urged political parties not to politicise the matter during the ongoing crisis and asked them to defeat COVID-19 collectively.

“I would also request political parties that we may fight politically but this is not the time to score over each other. It is not the time to think who is in power at the Centre and in the state. We should take steps to defeat the coronavirus, he said.

The development comes after 1,000 migrant workers on Tuesday demanded transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

The gathering in Bandra, which also violated the lockdown norms, created a potential law and order situation for an overstretched police force and the men in uniform resorted to mild force to scatter the crowd.