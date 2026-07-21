‘Govt ‘not averse’ to talks with protesters’: What is Modi government’s stance on CJP protest?

The Centre has reportedly signaled its readiness to dialogue with protesting students a day after JP Nadda met protestors.

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New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media as supporters gather amid heavy security deployment ahead of the arrival of the digital outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, outside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI06_06_2026_000025B)

Jantar Mantar protest: In a significant national development amid the ongoing protest at the national capital, the central government has reportedly signaled its willingness to engage with the students leading the protest against NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. For those unversed, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been engaged in a protest against the NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the last 3 weeks. The party also led a protest “Chalo Delhi” march on July 20 with thousands of protesting students joining the protest from across the country.

‘Government is not averse to talking’

In the recent development, a report by News 18 has quoted a source in the saying that the Modi government is open to talks with the protesters, and a decision on the next round of engagement is expected to be taken soon.

“The government is not averse to talking,” the source said.

Adding that a call on further engagement with the protesting students will be taken shortly, the he ephasised that the government is willing to talk.

Also read: CJP Chalo Sansad March Violence: Over 118 Delhi Police personnel injured, public property damaged, legal action initiated

NDA backs PM Modi’s ‘swift action’ stand on NEET paper leak

Amid the Opposition’s criticism over the violence during the NEET-UG paper leak protest, the National Democratic Alliance leaders on Tuesday came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the government took swift action over the exam irregularities, asserting that the Centre stands with the country’s ‘Yuva Shakti’ (youth power).

Also read: Cockroach Janata Party update: Founder Abhijeet Dipke moves Delhi HC against blocking of party’s X account

What PM Modi said on paper leaks in the country?

During the NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’ programme, PM Modi stated that the issue of paper leaks is “not limited” to a single state or the Central government; rather, it is a “matter of concern for the entire nation”, while adding that the government has acted promptly, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals related to the case so far.

Also read: Delhi HC allows shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta hospital, cites need for continuous medical monitoring

Responding to the same, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale said: “The Prime Minister has explained about the NEET exam that whatever has happened is not right, and lakhs of students have faced difficulties. Those who have made such an attempt have all been caught, and they should be punished severely.”

(With inputs from agencies)