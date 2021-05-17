New Delhi: The government panel investigating adverse reactions arising from COVID-19 vaccinations in India has found a few cases of blood clots associated with post-Covishield vaccine administration. The National Committee on Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) will be issuing an advisory regarding the same soon. Also Read - Important News For People Booking 2nd Dose Of Covishield on CoWin

The advisory will mention the certain symptoms that recipients need to watch out for at least 28 days after being administered the Covishield vaccine. Also Read - Confusion, Anger Over Changed Covishield-dose Duration

According to an India Today report, government sources said India has reported only 0.61 cases of deep vein thrombosis or blood clots per 1 million doses of the Oxford-Serum vaccine Covishield. Also Read - Govt Accepts Proposal To Increase Gap Between 2 Covishield Doses To 12-16 Weeks

Most of the blood clot cases following immunization have been reported in the first week after vaccination. “This is very less if compared with that reported in the United Kingdom; vaccination outweighs the risk,” a source said.

However, the sources said Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has not been associated or linked with any blood clotting events in India yet, the sources said.

The Economic Times quoting a senior government official said the symptoms that beneficiaries need to watch out for include unbearable headache, with or without vomiting, seizures; abdominal pain, with or without vomiting; and severe shortness of breath.

“People who get the vaccine should be aware about these symptoms. People who develop any of these symptoms after vaccination should contact their doctor or seek urgent medical care,” the official said.

These events have been seen to occur after 72 hours in India. The official further said, “We have seen self reporting for the first 72 hours. Through this advisory we are saying that beneficiaries should have to keep a watch for 28 days after the administration of the vaccine.”

So far, India has reviewed over 700 adverse events following immunisation. According to a presentation made to the National AEFI Committee, during a meeting held on March 31, there have been 617 severe and serious (including deaths) adverse events following immunisation (AEFI).