New Delhi: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central government on Friday rejected the plea of Serum Institute of India for approval of Covishield as a booster dose, CNN-News18 reported. Earlier in the day, the committee reviewed the SII's application — which was submitted earlier this month and decided against recommending a third dose of Covishield. And not just that, the committee has also sought data from the SII on the need to add the third dose in the current vaccine format, the report stated.

It must be noted that the Serum Institute had earlier sought the approval of the SEC to administer the third dose of its vaccine, citing adequate stock of the jab and increasing demand for booster shots due to Omicron variant threat.

Apart from this, the SEC also did not consider the request made by Biological E for clinical trials of an additional dose of Corbevax for those inoculated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

The Biological E had in October issued a statement saying that studies have suggested antibodies may decline even among vaccinated individuals and several countries have already started administering or are mulling booster doses.

The company had also added that it wants to examine the safety of its single-dose vaccine, Corbevax, among inoculated individuals.

Corbevax, which is the third made-in-India jab against coronavirus, is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine and it is made by using a specific part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The other made in India vaccines include Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D.

Notably, India so far has not come up with any policy for administering the third dose of vaccine to its people even as several countries have already started administering booster shots to its citizens.

Recently, Indian Council of Medical Research chief Dr Balram Bhargava had said that the additional dose should be taken not before nine months of taking the second dose. He had also added that the Centre is not calling it the ‘booster dose’ and what it should be called is the ‘third dose’.