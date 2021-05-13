New Delhi: A government panel has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources said. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Gets DGCI Nod To Conduct Clinical Trials of Covaxin On Children Above 2 Years

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) suggested that people who have recovered from COVID-19 should wait for at least six months before getting vaccinated.

The NTAGI stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.

The government panel also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

No change in dosage interval for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been suggested by the panel.

The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Adminstration for COVID-19.