New Delhi: Hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he warned hospitals of strict action, the Delhi Medical Association on Saturday said that doctors who are risking their lives and serving Delhiites from last two months in this crisis situation feel insulted by the way they are being treated. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gurugram: Private Hospitals to Face Action if Patients Refused Treatment

In a statement issued in the evening, the medical body condemned the Chief Minister’s statement, stating that instead of appreciating, doctors are being penalised by the government. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: No COVID-19 Suspect Can be Denied Admission Into Any Hospital, Kejriwal Govt Issues Order

“Hospitals are backbone of healthcare and are serving the patients COVID or Non-COVID. They are being penalised and government instead of praising their efforts is issuing new diktats daily,” the Delhi Medical Association reportedly said in a statement. Also Read - Maharashtra to Fight COVID-19 With Remdesivir? State Govt to Procure 10,000 Vials of Drug

The DMA also lambasted the AAP-led government for filing an FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital over alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

The medical body’s strong reaction comes hours after CM Kejriwal issued a stern warning to private hospitals on alleged denial of admission to coronavirus patients and said that the Delhi government would deploy health officials at such hospitals to ensure availability of beds to each and every COVID-19 patient.

Later in the day, the Delhi government issued an order directing hospitals in the national capital to not deny admission to suspected COVID-19 patients, ranging moderate to severe categories.

According to the order, all hospitals operating in Delhi, whether run by the city government, Centre, local bodies, the army or private facilities, shall ensure no patient who has COVID-19 symptoms and falls in moderate or severe category is denied admission on the pretext that he or she does not have a coronavirus test report.