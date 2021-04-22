New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday permitted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official statement. Also Read - How Safe Are You After Taking Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine?

The ICMR will conduct this study in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the ministry's press release said.

The ministry said it has granted "conditional exemption" from the "Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021" so that it can conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine.

This exemption will be valid for a period of one year or until further orders, it noted.