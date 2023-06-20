Home

News

India

Govt Planning To Introduce ChatGPT-Like AI Tool To Help Doctors

Govt Planning To Introduce ChatGPT-Like AI Tool To Help Doctors

The government is planning to develop a tool using AI and Machine Learning (ML) which is likely to help doctors across the country to create digital prescriptions instead of hand-written.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare and National Health Authority (NHA) are working with private stakeholders for the successful launch of the AI-powered tool. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The government is reportedly planning to develop a ChatGPT-like Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to help doctors in increasing their productivity and elevate the accuracy of diagnosis.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the plan is worked upon to develop a tool using AI and Machine Learning (ML) which is likely to help doctors across the country to create digital prescriptions instead of hand-written and save them in digital records, according to a report by News18. The Ministry of Health and Welfare and National Health Authority (NHA) are working with private stakeholders for the successful launch of the tool.

You may like to read

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme, aims to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It aims to bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

Apollo Launches AI-Powered Tool

In February, Apollo Hospitals Group, launched the AI-powered Clinical Intelligence Engine (CIE), a clinical decision support tool, that will help healthcare professionals predict the risk of cardiac disease in patients and help start the treatment in early stages. This tool can by doctors on Apollo 24*7 platform. Developed using the latest techniques in AI and ML, this tool promises to elevate the accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity and patient satisfaction.

The Clinical Intelligence Engine is capable of analysing vast amounts of data to help healthcare professionals identify patterns which may be missed otherwise. Numerically speaking, the intelligence engine has over 1300 conditions and 800 symptoms in its vocabulary, covering 95 per cent of everyday case mix in OPDs. Built by over 100 engineers, using 40 years of data from Apollo and the collective intelligence of thousands of doctors along with supporting data from peer-reviewed journals, it is among the largest connected health data lakes in the world, which has been tested and validated by quite a few global academic institutions.

How Centre Plans To Introduce AI Tool In Healthcare Sector

As part of the plan, the Centre is likely to use data from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Apollo Hospitals, and Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai in the initial stage.

“We may use synthetic data at first to train the model. Later, we are also looking at using data from the AIIMS and Tata Memorial Hospital. The data from Apollo’s vast experience can also be used by integrating their tool with the government’s application considering their (Apollo) tool is available free of cost for healthcare professionals,” a government official was quoted as saying in the report.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Artificial Intelligence News on India.com.