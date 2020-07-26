Unlock 3 Latest News: As the Central government’s Unlock 2 is coming to an end on July 31, media reports on Sunday suggested that the Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing guidelines for Unlock 3. Most probably, it is expected that the Home Ministry will release the latest guidelines before August 1. Also Read - Delhi Metro Not Likely to Resume Operation From August. Here is Why

As per media reports, in the next phase of unlocking, the schools and colleges will remain shut. There less chances for the metro services to reopen in the country. Cinema halls, theatres and gyms are likely to reopen with strict social distancing norms in place. Also Read - Cinema Halls to Reopen Across Country Next Month? What Will be The Seating Arrangement?

While unlocking a number of cervices, the Home Ministry is likely to put restrictions on certain services across the country until further orders. Also Read - Gym Reopening News: Will Mumbai be the First City to Reopen Gyms? Read Here

Schools, colleges and universities to remain shut

This is exam result time, but there is less chance for the schools, colleges and universities to reopen anytime soon.

In this regard, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has started consultation with all states. The MHRD has earlier said that it was seeking feedback from parents on the issue. Latest, it said that parents are not in favour of reopening of school at this time.

Gyms likely to open

As per continuous demand from gym owners to open their business, the Home Ministry might allow gyms to reopen in Unlock 3.

What about cinema halls?

As per latest updates, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed the Home Ministry to reopen cinema halls across the country in Unlock. There was constant demand from the theatre owners to reopen the cinema halls with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Once the Home Ministry issues guidelines before August 1, all state governments will come forward with their respective set of guidelines on what to open and what not to open.

Meanwhile, leading multiplex chains across the country are arranging paperless tickets, seat distancing, staggered intervals and scrupulous sanitising as part of the safety protocol.

All the cinema halls across the country have been closed since March 24 when the central government imposed nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.