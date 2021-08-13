New Delhi: The Union environment ministry has notified Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting identified single-use plastic items by 2022. As per the new notification, the thickness of the plastic carry bags has been increased from 50 to 75 microns from 30th September 2021 and to 120 microns with effect from the 31st December, 2022.Also Read - Dream Come True: 10-Year-Old Girl Meets PM Modi After Writing Email Seeking Appointment | See Pics

From September 30, 2021, the thickness of plastic carry bags will be increased from 50 microns to 75 microns and 120 microns. This will also allow the reuse of plastic carry bags due to an increase in thickness, the statement released by the environment ministry reads. Also Read - PM Modi Allocates Rs 1,625 Crore Support Funds To Over 4 Lakh Self Help Groups | Details Here

With the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of some single-use plastic products including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene shall be prohibited from July 1 2022. Also Read - Is India Celebrating 74th or 75th Independence Day This Year?

These include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films used for sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers.