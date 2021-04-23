New Delhi: Amid the rising demand of Remdesivir injections due to the unprecedented spike in the COVID cases across the country, the government on Friday decided to ramp up the production of Remdesivir to 90 lakhs vials per month which was 40 lakhs vials per month earlier. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter and wrote,”Since 12th April, 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir‘s production have been approved. Production capacity is now ramped up to ≥90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month.” Also Read - West Bengal Makes Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory For Flyers of These 5 States. Check Details

"Very soon, 3 lakh vial/day will be produced . Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir," he added.