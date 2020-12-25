New Delhi: In yet another attempt to persuade agitating farmers on the issue of agricultural reforms, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated that nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers’ land from them. Addressing the Kisan Sammelan in Mehrauli, here, Shah accused the Opposition parties of misleading farmers regarding MSP. Also Read - In Pics: President Kovind, PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

"The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain", stated Shah. He asserted that the three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers and the government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart.

