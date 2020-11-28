New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the protesting farmers in Delhi to shift their agitation to a structured place in order to get the government to hold discussions with them. Thousands of farmers dug in their heels at Delhi’s border points, their numbers swelling through the day as many more joined them, and hundreds gathered at the city’s Burari grounds today, disparate but united in their determination to hold protests against the new farm laws. Also Read - 'Khattar is a Liar': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Lashes Out Over Remarks on Farmer Protests

“The Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. Govt is ready to deliberate on every problem & demand of the farmers,” the home minister said. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Traffic Movement Hit in Key Roads of Delhi as Police Keep Singhu, Tikri Borders Shut

“If farmers’ unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to a structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day. Also Read - Farmers Offered Langar by Good at Protest Site in Delhi's Nirankari Ground

#WATCH | If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/ZTKXtHZH3W — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors and trolley on highways in this cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programmes there,” Amit Shah said.

After a restive Friday that saw police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and some farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in their determination to push through as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, it was a relatively quieter Saturday.

However, the protesting farmers were firm on their demand for the minimum support price along with the revocation of Centre’s three farm laws that allegedly contradict their demands.

Settling down for another night on the road, some said they would wait for the outcome of a crucial meeting on Sunday to decide the next course of action.