New Delhi: Welcoming the government's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction called it a "good move" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

On the prime minister’s appeal to farmers to leave protest sites and return to their homes, the farm union leader said, “Farmers’ unions will sit together and decide the future course of action.”

BKU(Ugrahan) is the largest among all the protesting farmers unions and is protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has a sizeable presence across Punjab.

Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.