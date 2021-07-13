New Delhi: Days after the Union Cabinet reshuffle, the government has reconstituted the powerful cabinet committees wherein Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal have been included in the committee on political affairs headed by PM Modi. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariate last night, Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Singh Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates | Delta Variant Ripping Around the World at a Scorching Pace: WHO

Union Minister Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Ashwini Vaishna are now the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth headed by the PM. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Ramchandra Prasad Singh and G. Kishan Reddy have been inducted in the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

However, there has been no change in the composition of the country's highest decision-making body on security affairs — the Cabinet Committee on Security — and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which takes a call on all important appointments in the government in the rank of Joint Secretary and above. The members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises PM Modi and Amit Shah.