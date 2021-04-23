New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country amid the reports of shortage of oxygen supply from various hospitals across the country. Shah has directed various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes. Also Read - Kerala Announces 'Lockdown' Like Restrictions On Weekends, Essential Services Exempted

“An Expert Group is optimizing and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various States and UTs, keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. The ministry had on Thursday issued an order directing the State/ UTS to take various measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country. Also Read - First 'Oxygen Express' Arrives in Maharashtra's Nagpur in Breather For Hospitals Awaiting Supply

The MHA has further written to States/UTs, to direct District Collectors or Deputy Commissioners to list all the plants situated in their district, in which different types of oxygen is generated, along with the installed capacity. Also Read - Govt Ramps Up Remdesivir Production Upto 90 Lakh Vials Per Month | Details Here

The ministry has also district collectors or deputy commissioners of the states and UTs to handover a list all the oxygen plants, mentioning what types of oxygen is generated, along with the installed capacity to ensure the ready availability of oxygen.

To expedite the process of providing oxygen to the state, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Railways have also been roped in. The IAF has started transporting empty tankers after delivery of oxygen to destination states and UTs to oxygen producing locations to reduce movement time, a statement by the ministry said.

The home ministry has also taken steps to make available additional tankers for movement of oxygen. IAF transport planes have been deployed to coordinate lifting of high capacity tankers from Singapore and UAE.

Delhi Request For Oxygen Express:

Amid the unprecedented surge in the COVID cases in the national capital and most of the hospitals gasping for breath in absence of adequate supply of oxygen, the Delhi government requested the Railways to operate Oxygen Express to help them come out of the crisis, news agency PTI reported.

The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen as the Centre and state are struggling to combat the second wave of the COVID-19.

On Friday, the Railway Board Chairman Suneet Arora confirmed, after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, requests for Oxygen Express has come from Andhra Pradesh and the Delhi government.