New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry of Tuesday said the concerns over adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines being used for inoculation currently are insignificant and both Covishield and Covaxin are safe.

"The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant. Data show that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two COVID-19 vaccines are safe," the Health Ministry said.

"We would like to reassure with the data we have seen that the two COVID-19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then?" said Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog.

He added, “We are not fulfilling our societal responsibility if a vaccine assigned to you is not being taken. The whole world is clamouring for the vaccine. I request the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine.”

“One of two vaccines is given emergency use authorisation under clinical trial mode. In a document for this vaccine, it’s mentioned that if there’s causal relation between immunisation and adverse event, severe or serious, hospitalisation cost would be borne by authorities,” the Health Ministry stated.

The Health Ministry also said “0.18 per cent adverse events happened following immunisation and 0.002 per cent of people were hospitalised following immunisation. These are fairly low, and the lowest so far in the world in the first three days.”

“A nasal vaccine candidate has been identified. It has come for consideration for phase 1 and phase 2 trials. If it works then it could be a game-changer,” Dr VK Paul mentioned.

As many as 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated across India so far, the ministry said. Active cases in the country stand at around 2 lakh after seven months and the number is declining, the ministry said, adding that the daily number of deaths less than 140 after eight months.

“Only the states of Kerala and Maharashtra have more than 50,000 active cases,” the Health Ministry said.