Amid the growing cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra and Kerala, the NITI Aayog on Tuesday confirmed to the presence of two different variants of the COVID-19 virus in these states. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, while addressing the media said, “There are two variants in Maharashtra being talked about – N440 K variant and E484 K variant. Yes, these variants are there in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana.” Also Read - Coronavirus: PMO Holds Emergency Meeting to Review Situation, Govt Says 70% Cases in Kerala, Maharashtra | Key Points