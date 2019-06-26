In the midst of the clamour about lack of jobs, the government on Wednesday announced that there are over 6.84 lakh posts in different departments under it lying vacant.

A written reply by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh showed that of the total sanctioned strength of 38.02 lakh, 31.18 lakh posts have been filled as of March 1, 2018. Now around 6.84 lakh posts are vacant.

“Vacancies in central government are caused due to retirement, death, promotion, et cetera and the posts falling vacant are required to be filled as per recruitment rules by ministries, departments or organisations concerned,” he said.

The filling up of vacant posts is a continuous process depending on vacancies arising across ministries or departments during the year and action calendar of the recruiting agency, Singh said.

In another reply, he said the Staff Selection Commission has planned to conduct examinations to fill up the 1,03,266 vacancies reported by various ministries during the years 2019 and 2020.

Railway Board has notified five centralised employment notifications in 2018-19 for new and future vacancies likely to arise in two years, covering 1,56,138 vacancies, the minister said.

