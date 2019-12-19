New Delhi: Addressing a rally in the state over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Central government yet again for the rising protests across the country and said the government is scared of students.

She accused the Central government of trying to curb the peaceful protests being carried out, particularly by students, across the country against the CAA and the NRC. She also stated that the BJP is trying to make Citizenship Amendment Act a fight between Hindus and Muslims.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Suddenly after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get #CAA revoked. pic.twitter.com/WJSx5LTN6X — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

During the rally, she also questioned the detention of historian Ramchandra Guha in Bengaluru during a protest today.

“This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India’s most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on CAB and NRC and holding a poster of Gandhi ji. I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained,” Mamata earlier had said in a tweet.

The statement from the chief minister comes after hundreds of people, including noted historian Ramchandra Guha, were detained in Bengaluru buy police during a protest there.

“About 200 people, including Guha, were taken into preventive custody at Town Hall in Bengaluru for assembling at the venue in the city centre and staging anti-CAA protests, defying the prohibitive order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” a police official was quoted as saying by IANS.

On Thursday, a number of anti-CAA protests are being held in many parts of the country including Delhi and Karnataka over the controversial CAA. Section 144 is imposed in several places across the country in the wake of the protests.