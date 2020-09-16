New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday stepped up its efforts towards user privacy and set up an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study reports on a Chinese firm snooping on the data of at least 10,000 Indian citizens, including the Prime Minister, President and many other politicians and bureaucrats. Also Read - Amid Ladakh Standoff, MEA Says India's Bilateral Ties With China, Other Neighbours 'Not Deteriorated'

Sources said that the MEA raised the issue with the Chinese Ambassador today of Chinese company Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. which was allegedly spying on prominent Indians. Also Read - BJP MLA Nitish Rane Requests Security For Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai, Says ‘He is Scared To Return To Mumbai’

However, China has claimed that Zhenhua is a private company and “stated its position publicly”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Flatmate Siddharth Pitani to CBI: After Disha Salian's Death, He Feared His Life, Said 'I Will Be Killed'

“The Government of India is deeply concerned with any report that suggests that foreign sources are accessing or seeking to access the personal data of our citizens without their consent. GoI takes very seriously the protection of privacy and personal data of Indian citizens,” an official said.

As a result, an expert team has been created that will study the reports, “evaluate their implications, assess any violations of law and submit its recommendations within 30 days”.

During the Rajya Sabha proceedings of the Monsoon Session today, Congress MP KC Venugopal pointed out that a media report claimed that the Shenzhen based technology company was linked to the Chinese government and was tracking at least 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets.

The issue was also brought up by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha who urged the government to create “an impregnable firewall” and resist the “menacing syndrome” of hybrid warfare that is risking the privacy of Indian society.