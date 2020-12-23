New Delhi: As the agitation entered its 28th day, the farmers on Wednesday urged the Central government to create a conducive atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue. Holding a press conference, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said the government should abandon its stubbornness and accept the demands of farmers. Also Read - 'Punjabi Lioness': 62-Year-Old Woman Drives a Jeep From Patiala to Singhu Border to Join Farmers' Protest, Diljit & Taapsee Share Pic

Saying that the conducive atmosphere will lead to a better environment to hold talks with the Centre, he said the farmers have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that they will not accept amendments of the Centre. Also Read - ‘Ready For Talks’: Tomar Says Farmer Unions Can Suggest Whatever Change They Want From Govt's Proposal

“We urge the government to create a conducive atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue. Even the Supreme Court has said that suspend implementation of farm laws. This will lead to a better environment to hold talks.”Shiv Kumar Kakka, National President, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, said at Singhu border. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Lodhi Road Closed From Safdarjung Madrasa to Flyover Due to AAP Rally

Yudhvir Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union, said that the Centre is taking the issues of farmers lightly and added that the government should take cognizance of this matter and find a solution soon.

“The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it’s clear that the government wants to delay this issue and break morale of protesting farmers’. The government is taking our issues lightly, I’m warning them to take cognizance of this matter and find a solution soon,” Yudhvir Singh said.

Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav joined the farmers protest on Wednesday and read the letter that was written to the Centre. “We want to assure Centre that protesting farmers and unions are ready for a discussion with the government. We’re waiting for the Centre to take the discussion forward with an open mind and neat intention,” Yogendra Yadav said while reading United Farmers’ Front’s new letter addressed to Centre.

“We urge the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible,” Yogendra Yadav stated.