New Delhi: A day after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was detained under the provisions of Public Safety Act (PSA), former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government, saying the government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government should stop creating space for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and release all nationalist leaders ASA,” Rahul said in a tweet.

Rahul further said it’s obvious that the government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It’s obvious that the government is trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah to create a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir that will be filled by terrorists. Kashmir can then permanently be used as a political instrument to polarise the rest of India,” he said.

The Congress leader’s statement comes after Farooq Abdullah was detained in Jammu and kashmir.

A number of prominent political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir such as Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been kept under house arrest after the Article 370 was revoked by the Centre in August which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah’s detention under the PSA came after the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking his release.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah’s detention has not gone down well with many other politicians.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury called the move a ‘cowardly afterthought’ and said Farooq Abdullah has stood by India through thick and thin.

DMK leader MK Stalin Also slammed the Central government for Farooq Abdullah’s detention, calling the move ‘excessive, arbitrary and unlawful’.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is facing a jail term in Tihar Jail in INX Media case, condemned the Central government for the move.

He asked his family members to tweet on his behalf, saying, “I condemn the detention of Farooq Abdullah under PSA. There is no one in Kashmir more devoted to the idea of a united India of which Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part than Farooq Abdullah.”

“I have been reading news stories about protest movements across the world in Moscow, Hong Kong, France, Slovakia, Algeria, Myanmar, Romania and so on. The cry is for freedom. As a young Slovakian said, ‘The fight for freedom is a never-ending process,'” Chidambaram’s second tweet read.