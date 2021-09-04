New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday signed Karbi Anglong Agreement and said it will fulfill all the conditions laid out in the agreement within the designated time frame, paving the way for long-lasting peace and development in Karbi Anglong region. Giving further details, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Assam government will spend around Rs 1000 crores for the development of Karbi region in 5 years. He also added that it is the policy of Narendra Modi government to fulfill all the promises made in an agreement during our tenure itself.Also Read - PM Modi Likely to Visit US Around Sept End & Meet Biden | What's on Agenda

"The Karbi Anglong Agreement will be written in golden words in history of Karbi region and Assam. Today, around 1000 cadres of more than 5 organizations have joined the mainstream, shunning arms. The Central and Assam governments are fully committed to their rehabilitation," Shah said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will work for the rehabilitation of 1000 militants who will be surrendering with over 300 sophisticated arms. He also added that the militants will be given reservation in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, for the first time.

“Over 1,000 militants will surrender under this agreement and lots of arms will be deposited. Peace will be restored. It is a very big achievement,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said after signing Karbi Anglong Agreement in Delhi.

The Karbi Anglong Agreement was signed in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of Karbi outfits in the national capital.

The accord is significant as the insurgency by Karbi — a major ethnic community of Assam — groups, dotted by several factions and splinters, has had a long history in Assam, marked by killings, ethnic violence, abductions and taxation since the late 1980s.

A total of 1,040 militants of five insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong district ceremonially laid down arms at an event in Guwahati on February 25 in the presence of then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a development which further bolsters the ‘terrorism-free Assam’ image of the current BJP-led government. Among the surrendered militants was Ingti Kathar Songbijit, a primary accused in multiple cases of militancy and ethnic violence in the state.