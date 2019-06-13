New Delhi: In a move that is set to benefit 3.6 crore employees and 12.85 lakh employers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday reduced the rate of contribution under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act from 6.5% to 4%.

This is the first such reduction in 22 years, said a report.

This means that the employer’s contribution would be down to 3.25% from 4.75% and that of employees would be reduced to 0.75% from 1.75%. The reduced rates will be effective from July 1.

The reduced rate of contribution will bring about a substantial relief to workers and it will facilitate further enrollment of workers under the ESI scheme and bring more workforce into the formal sector, said reports.

It would also reduce the financial liability of the establishments, giving them better viability.

The ESI Act is for medical, maternity, disability and cash benefits to the person insured under the Act. It is administered by the ESIC or the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation.

These said benefits are funded by contributions from both the employer and the employees.

Under the Act, both the employer and the employee contribute their respective share. The government comes up with the rate of contribution of both.