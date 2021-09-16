New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the state of Kerala is witnessing some decrease in the Covid infections. However, almost 68 per cent of total cases reported nationally are from Kerala. “Kerala has over 1.99 lakh active cases, while 5 other states – Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra – have more than 10,000 active cases,” the Health Ministry said.Also Read - France Suspends 3,000 Health Workers Without Pay After They Failed to Get Vaccinated Within Deadline

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava, while addressing a press conference, also added that other states are also in the path of averting future surge. However, festivals are approaching and sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for virus spread. Also Read - Haryana School Reopening Update: Classes To Resume For These Standards From September 20 | Details Here

“The call of the hour is – 1) Vaccine acceptance, 2) Maintenance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, 3) Responsible travel, if necessary, 4) Responsible festivities,” Dr Balram Bhargava said. Also Read - Nagaland Announces 'Unlock-6' From Sep 17; Schools To Reopen For Classes 5-10 From Oct 1

“Mizoram is a state of concern. In coming 2-3 months, we have to maintain caution against any upsurge of COVID cases. We request everyone to remain careful in the coming quarter. We’re happy to see the number of cases stabilising, even in Kerala,” he further added.

The weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks has gone down to 3%. The government said that 64 districts are still reporting above 5% COVID positivity. They are districts of concern where COVID appropriate behaviour, vaccination, surveillance in these areas must be strictly monitored.

Informing about the current oxygen plants which are being commissioned, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, 1,595 Plants are commissioned as of now – providing 2,0 88 MT of Oxygen to patients in the hospitals.

“1,491 of these Plants are being commissioned through Central resources – they will make available more than 2,220 MT of Medical Oxygen. 2,140 Plants are being made through States and other resources – they will make available 2,289 MT of Medical Oxygen,” Union Health Secretary said.

“Right now 3,631 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Plants have been started in the country. When these Plants get commissioned, they will be able to make available more than 4,500 MT of Medical Oxygen,” he further added.