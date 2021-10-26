New Delhi: Amid fear of a possible third wave of coronavirus in Karnataka, seven people in the state have been found to be infected with the new ‘AY 4.2’ Covid-19 variant, which has created havoc in UK, Russia and China. Among the seven cases, three are from Bengaluru and four others belong to different districts of the state. Besides, an alert has been sounded across Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra after AY 4.2, a sub-lineage of the Covid Delta variant, was detected in a reported in these states.Also Read - Alert Sounded After Delta Variant AY.4.2 Detected in MP, Maharashtra | Key Points

Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday asserted that a government panel of experts was looking into the new variant of COVID. “A team is investigating the new COVID19 variant AY.4.2. ICMR and NCDC teams study and analyze the different variants”, Mandaviya said addressing a press conference today.

A team is investigating the new COVID19 variant AY.4.2 … ICMR and NCDC teams study and analyse the different variants: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/6Htme2RFvR — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Here are key points: