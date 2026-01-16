Home

News

Govt to fit vehicles with V2V chip to automatically alert each other and avoid accidents; will cost Rs. 5,000-7,000

Govt to fit vehicles with V2V chip to automatically alert each other and avoid accidents; will cost Rs. 5,000-7,000

The Union Minister, explaining the system, said that once implemented, vehicles will be able to communicate with each other just like airlines and air force pilots do while airborne.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is constantly making headlines for his innovative ideas and schemes for the betterment of vehicle traffic and road safety measures.

Now, he has announced that the government is planning to make ‘Vehicle-to-Vehicle’ (V2V) communication technology mandatory in the country by the end of this year.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology will alert vehicles automatically as they get closer. This technology will be able to send safety alerts to each other while driving on the road, thus preventing collisions and accidents.

Transport ministers from 28 states and union territories had held a meeting to contemplate on measures to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% by the year 2030.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How will the technology work?

The Union Minister, explaining the system, said that once implemented, vehicles will be able to communicate with each other just like airlines and air force pilots do while airborne.

Each vehicle will be fitted with an “on-board unit” (OBU), which will wirelessly transmit information such as its location, speed, direction, and braking status to other nearby vehicles using wireless technology. This arrangement will allow drivers to receive alerts much before a potential hazard becomes visible.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.