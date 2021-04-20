New Delhi: The Centre on Monday gave in-principle approval for credit to vaccine-makers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, in a bid to boost vaccine production as India fights the second wave of COVID-19. The financial support came as the government decided to open up vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18 from May 1. Also Read - How People Above 18 Should Register For Vaccine. Step-by-Step Guide

The Finance Ministry has approved a sanction of Rs 3,000 crore credit for Covishield maker Serum Institute and Rs 1,500 crore to Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech, and the credit will be disbursed at the earliest. Also Read - Everyone Above Age of 18 Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine, Phase 3 of Vaccination Drive to Start From May 1

Earlier, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, had suggested that the company would require around Rs 3,000 crore to increase production of Covid-19 vaccines. Also Read - PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Surge, Calls For Close Co-ordination With States & Ramping Up Vaccine Production

Industry body FICCI also recently suggested that the government should provide incentives to vaccine manufacturers to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

It recommended financing vaccine makers under a production linked incentive (PLI) type scheme.

Further, the Health Ministry on Monday said that the National Vaccine Strategy aims at liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage. This would augment vaccine production as well as availability, incentivising vaccine manufacturers to rapidly ramp up production as well as attract new vaccine manufacturers, domestic and international, said an official statement.

(With IANS inputs)