New Delhi: To encourage a startup ecosystem in India, the Centre Government is all set to organise a first-of-its-kind innovation week in January 2022. The event, which will be organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as part ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, will mark also the 6th anniversary of the ‘Startup India’ initiative launch.Also Read - How Software-Based Startups Look At Global Expansion

Key central ministries, states, startups, and other stakeholders will participate in the event, informed Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a release. The Ministry said the main objectives of the Innovation Week will be to bring together the country’s key startups, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other national/ international stakeholders for a specially curated event on innovation and entrepreneurship and to exchange knowledge on best practices on nurturing startup ecosystems. Also Read - Startup India: Centre To Launch Incentive Scheme To Support 75 Startups

Key features of upcoming event

The initiative aspires to encourage and inspire the youth for innovation and entrepreneurship and develop capacities of entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Innovation week would help provide market access opportunities to startups and aid and abet the mobilization of global and domestic capital for investments into startups.

The event is also set to showcase high-quality, high technology and frugal innovations from India.

Apart from deliberating on good practices from best of the ecosystems across the world, there will sessions designed to showcase the spread and depth of entrepreneurship based on innovation in India .

Corporates would be invited to set innovation labs at the exhibition area. It is proposed to have working-models of a few technologies displayed for attendees to experience the same.

Areas/sessions will be allocated for attendees to experience innovative technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printing, drones, artificial intelligence etc.

The event will feature a dedicated exhibition area for select startups.

The event will feature a dedicated exhibition area for select startups

Multiple pitching sessions will be organised for startups across various sectors and stages, providing them an opportunity to present their innovations to some of the key investors and corporates.

The Ministry further informed that the proposed week-long event will comprise of activities organised with specific themes. The tentative themes are–International Engagements, market access and incubation support, funding support to start-ups. The event will cover the different areas of the innovation lifecycle. Also Read - Startup Update: Microsoft, Invest India To Nurture 11 tech Startups, Khatabook Raises USD 100 Million

“The week-long event will be attended by startups, Incubators, Accelerators, Mentors, Venture Capital (VC) Funds, Investors, Government e-Market place (GeM), Corporates, Students, Entrepreneurs, Ecosystem enablers, Government Officials etc,” said the Ministry adding that the mentoring and incubation support at the event will also be provided in collaboration with partnering agencies of the government such as NITI Aayog, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, DPIIT, Invest India and more.

As part of the innovation week, various sessions are also proposed to enable further international engagement and market access, and presentations will be made to highlight best practices undertaken by international ecosystems to globalize their startup landscapes.

Additionally, workshops with leaders within the investment and acceleration ecosystems will feature discussions on their global journeys, key learnings and insights on the international market. A fireside chat will also be held highlighting strategies and methods to enter the global market, added the Ministry.