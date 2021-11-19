New Delhi: The central government on Friday decided that it will repeal the three new agri-laws over which farmers across India have been protesting for months. “Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws,” PM Narendra Modi announced in an address to the nation.Also Read - Big Masterstroke Ahead of Elections: PM Modi Withdraws Farm Laws, Urges Farmers to End Protest | LIVE

“Goal of three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers,” PM Modi said.

“Three laws were in farmers’ benefit but we couldn’t convince section of farmers despite best efforts,” PM Modi added.