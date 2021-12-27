New Delhi: Government of India on Monday said the indigenous 5G Test bed project funded by Department of Telecom (DoT), Ministry of Communications has reached its final stages and the project is likely to be completed by December 31, 2021. In an official release, the Ministry of Communications the indigenous 5G testbed will help in setting up foundation for the development of “6G Technology landscape” in the country.Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea's Recharge Tariff Hike To Boost Telecom Sector. Details Here

Ministry said that telecom operators, including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea, have established 5G trials sites in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmadabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Gandhi Nagar, and added, “these metros and big cities would be the first places for the launch of 5G services in the country, next year”. Also Read - Covid Variant Omicron Unlikely To Impact FMCG, Pharma, Telecom Stocks

The eight implementing agencies including– IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IISC Bangalore, SAMEER and CEWiT have been working over a period of 36 months on the Rs 224 Crore project that will pave the way for end-to-end testing of 5G user equipments (UEs) and network equipment by 5G stakeholders developing 5G products/services/usecases, including indigenous start-ups, SMEs, academia and industry in the country. Also Read - Relief For Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea As Cabinet Approves Moratorium Package For Telecom Sector

“The indigenous 5G test bed, a visionary technology development project initiated in telecom space, will enable development, testing and proliferation of 5G technology system components, cross-sectoral usecases, besides setting up foundation for the development of “6G Technology landscape” in the country,” the Ministry said.

In September, 2021, a reference was sent to TRAI, seeking recommendations for the auction of spectrum identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) or 5G with regard to reserve price , band plan, block size, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned and conditions of auctions in different band width for public as well as private 5G networks, for meeting the spectrum requirements of captive 5G applications of the industry. With respect to this, the Ministry informed that the process of assignment of frequencies to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) would be initiated at the earliest possible.

6G technology

Ministry further informed that with the objective to co-create and participate in the development of 6G technology ecosystem through increased participation in capability description, standards development at international standard setting bodies, DoT has constituted a 6G Technology Innovation Group (TIG).

“This would be necessary to prepare India’s manufacturing and services ecosystem to capitalise on 6G opportunity,” it said adding that 6G TIG comprises members from government, academia, industry associations and the Telecom Standards Development Society of India (TSDSI).

The TIG had its first meeting on November 25, 2021, where its members presented the future technology needs in different sectors of economy to enhance India’s contribution in global value chain.

The Ministry said taskforce are also formed to make recommendations on aspects including mapping of global 6G activities; India’s competencies and potential pre-Standardization activities; mission 6G program; research views on IMT for 2030 and beyond; with regard to networks , devices, spectrum, multi-disciplinary innovative solutions.

The Ministry said that the rural teledensity has jumped from 44 per cent in March 2014 to 59 per cent in September 2021, while broadband connections have risen to 79 crores in June 2021 from 6.1 crore in March 2014.