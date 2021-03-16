New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the closure of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation of India Limited (HHEC), the Corporation, a Government of India undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Textiles. According to the release, All the permanent employees and Management Trainees will be given an opportunity to avail the benefit of a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as per norms laid down by the Department of Public Enterprises. Also Read - Kumbh Mela 2021: Centre Issues Guidelines, Makes Registration, Medical Certificate Mandatory

There are 59 permanent employees and 6 Management Trainees serving in the Corporation.

The approval will benefit the Government exchequer in reducing recurring expenditure on salary/wages of sick CPSE which is not in operation and earning no income.

The government has said that the Corporation has been continuously incurring losses since financial year 2015-16 and not earning sufficient income to meet its running expenses. There is little scope for its revival, necessitating closure of the Company.

(Inputs from the PIB Press Release)